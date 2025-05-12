Mitchell (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers, Charania reports.

After undergoing an MRI on Monday, Mitchell has been diagnosed with a reaggravation of a left ankle injury. The superstar guard didn't play in the second half of Game 4, and it is uncertain whether he'll be able to suit up for Game 5. If Mitchell cannot play Tuesday, the Cavaliers will likely turn to Ty Jerome to help shoulder the load in the backcourt alongside Darius Garland. Cleveland faces elimination for the first time in these playoffs, with the Pacers holding a commanding 3-1 series lead.