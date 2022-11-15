Mitchell (ankle) is considered a game-time decision to suit up Wednesday versus the Bucks, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Mitchell returned to the practice floor Tuesday, but his game-time designation would seem to suggest the ankle isn't quite at 100 percent yet. He may need to test it out in warmups Wednesday before a final decision on his status is made. Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman may be the primary candidates to handle his minutes if he can't go.