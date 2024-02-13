Mitchell posted 36 points (9-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 14-17 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Monday's 123-121 loss to Philadelphia.

Mitchell posted his sixth game of the season with double-digit free throws and his 24th game of the year with at least four made triples. He has been on a high-volume heater from beyond the arc over his past 10 games, connecting on 42.4 percent of 9.9 threes per game.