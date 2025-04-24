Mitchell supplied 30 points (10-21 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 victory over Miami in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Mitchell ratcheted things up during the final quarter, scoring 17 of his team-high 30 points. Miami we able to pull to within two points late in the game, before Mitchell took it upon himself to turn the tide. Now leading 2-0 in the series, Mitchell will be hoping to repeat his last-quarter heroics when the two teams face off in Game 3.