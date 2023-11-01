Mitchell racked up 26 points (11-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 109-91 loss to New York.

The 27-year-old guard led all scorers on the night in his return from a one-game absence due to a tweaked hamstring, but with Darius Garland (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (ankle) still sidelined, Mitchell didn't get enough support to keep the Cavs in the game. The 26 points were actually his lowest output in three games to begin the season, and until reinforcements arrive, Mitchell's usage figures to be sky high even by his standards.