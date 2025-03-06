Mitchell ended Wednesday's 112-107 win over the Heat with 26 points (8-17 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

Mitchell led the way for the Cavaliers in a game that turned out to be closer than initially predicted, and the star guard continues to step up right when the team needs him the most. This was Mitchell's sixth outing with 25-plus points across the seven he's played since the All-Star break. He's averaging 27.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in that span.