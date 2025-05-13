Mitchell (ankle) was seen on the court going through shootaround ahead of Game 5, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell reaggravated a left ankle injury during Game 4, playing only 20 minutes in what turned out to be a blowout loss. The superstar guard is currently listed as questionable for Tuesday's game, but things appear to be trending in the right direction. Cleveland faces elimination in Game 5, with the Pacers having a commanding 3-1 series lead.