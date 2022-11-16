Mitchell (ankle) participated in shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Bucks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mitchell will still be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game due to an ankle injury. However, Mitchell practicing Tuesday and going through shootaround before Wednesday's game is a good sign that if he can't play against the Bucks, he will be good to go for Friday's game against the Hornets.
