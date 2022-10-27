Mitchell totaled 14 points (5-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 103-92 victory over the Magic.

Fantasy managers shouldn't be worried too much about Mitchell's shooting woes in this one, because even when factoring that in, he still produced a solid stat line while ending just two dimes away from a double-double. Mitchell should shoot the ball better as the season progresses, and if the address that while also continuing his strong contributions in all categories, then he would be one of the best guards in the Eastern Conference from a fantasy perspective.