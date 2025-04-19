Mitchell (ankle) is not on the injury report for Sunday's matchup with the Heat in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series.

Mitchell was held out of the Cavaliers' last four games of the regular season due to a left ankle sprain, but his absences were largely precautionary as Cleveland cruised to the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference. The veteran guard shouldn't face any restrictions in his return to action for the start of the postseason.