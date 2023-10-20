Mitchell (rest) is in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.
Mitchell will play in Cleveland's preseason finale after missing the previous game for rest purposes. Mitchell is line to play in the Cavaliers' regular-season opener against the Nets on Oct. 25.
