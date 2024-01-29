Mitchell (groin) is available and will start Monday's game against the Clippers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

As expected, Mitchell has been upgraded from probable to available and will play in a 13th straight game. Over his last 12 appearances, the All-Star shooting guard has averaged 27.8 points, 7.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 33.8 minutes per game.