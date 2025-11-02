Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game against the Hawks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mitchell missed Friday's loss to the Raptors due to left hamstring tightness, but he will shed his questionable tag and return to action against Atlanta. The star guard has had a strong start to the season, averaging 28.0 points, 4.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the field through five regular-season outings.
