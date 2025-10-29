Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Good to go Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mitchell was a late addition to the injury report due to a tight hamstring, but he's feeling well enough to play following pregame warmups. The superstar guard should be able to handle his normal duties as Cleveland's top playmaker.
