Mitchell contributed 34 points (13-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-95 win over Portland.

Mitchell has enjoyed a slew of great performances this season, and Wednesday marked one of his best. He drained five three-pointers and had solid rebound and assist totals in the decisive win, and his effort only boosted his fellow starters, who enjoyed their own standout stat lines.