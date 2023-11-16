Mitchell contributed 34 points (13-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-95 win over Portland.
Mitchell has enjoyed a slew of great performances this season, and Wednesday marked one of his best. He drained five three-pointers and had solid rebound and assist totals in the decisive win, and his effort only boosted his fellow starters, who enjoyed their own standout stat lines.
