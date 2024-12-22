Mitchell exited Saturday's game against the 76ers and went back to the locker room for unknown reasons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It's unclear if Mitchell is dealing with an injury, but he exited the game midway through the first quarter and went to the locker room. While he's off the court, expect Sam Merrill and Caris LeVert to see more run.
