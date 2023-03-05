Mitchell has headed to the locker room with an apparent injury, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

It's unclear what happened to Mitchell, as he asked out of the game and went to the locker room with a trainer shortly after making a bucket, and it's unclear if the issue is related to the groin problem that has been bothering him over the last few days. If he doesn't return, then Caris LeVert and potentially Danny Green would be in line to see bigger roles.