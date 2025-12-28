Mitchell ended Saturday's 117-100 loss to Houston with 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes.

The 16 points represented Mitchell's lowest output since Oct. 29, as the Cavs' entire offense struggled against a stout Rockets defense over the first three quarters. The All-Star guard has drained multiple three-pointers in nine of his 11 December appearances, averaging 30.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.1 boards, 3.8 threes and 1.4 steals on the month.