Mitchell registered 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 114-91 victory over Washington.

It's just the second time since Jan. 14 that Mitchell has delivered more than 20 points, as groin issues (of various kinds, thanks to Dillon Brooks) have limited his production of late. Mitchell looked good Monday though, and likely would have posted bigger numbers had the Cavaliers not been up by 20 at halftime. The 26-year-old may be about to go on another tear if he's feeling fully healthy again.