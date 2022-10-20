Mitchell produced 31 points (12-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 loss to the Raptors.

Darius Garland left the game in the second quarter with an eye injury, but the Cavaliers' backcourt was in good hands with Mitchell able to take on more of a ball-handling role. The former Jazz star still led his new club in scoring, with no other Cleveland starter producing more than 14 points. Garland could be ready to rejoin the lineup in time for the Cavs' next game Saturday against the Bulls, but Mitchell will be one of the centerpieces of the offense regardless.