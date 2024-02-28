Mitchell ended with 31 points (11-20 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-119 win over the Mavericks.

The 27-year-old guard was back in form after managing only 16 points Sunday in his return from a minor illness that had kept him out for the first two games after the All-Star break. Mitchell has popped for at least 30 points in five of 10 contests in February, averaging 28.0 points, 5.8 assists, 5.2 boards, 4.0 threes and 1.6 steals on the month while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 44.9 percent from beyond the arc.