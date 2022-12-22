Mitchell chipped in 36 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 15-16 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 win over the Bucks.

After scoring 10 points in the first half, Mitchell dropped 26 points in the second half, including going 12-for-12 from the foul line. The 15 made free throws tied his career high. He's scored at least 23 points in each of his last nine games and is averaging 31.9 points while making 53.1 percent of his shots and 44.0 percent of his three-point tries over that span.