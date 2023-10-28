Mitchell is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pacers due to right hamstring soreness.
Mitchell doesn't appear to have suffered a serious injury but could be held out of the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back Saturday. If Mitchell is ruled out, Caris LeVert would likely replace him in the starting five.
