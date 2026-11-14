Mitchell (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Mitchell is dealing with a left knee contusion and could sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set. The star guard's absence would open up more minutes for guys like Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor. James Harden (lower leg/calf), Peyton Watson (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (knee) are all also in danger of joining Evan Mobley (toe) and Sam Merrill (elbow) on the shelf, so Cleveland could be shorthanded against Dallas.