Mitchell is questionable for Friday's game versus the Pistons due to a right hamstring strain.
It's unclear when Mitchell picked up his injury, but it could force him to miss just his second contest of the season. If Mitchell is ruled out, Caris LeVert would likely replace him in the starting five.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Hammers Portland with 34 points•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Scores 21 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Strong from deep as top scorer•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Leading scorer in win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Gets little help in return•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Active Tuesday•