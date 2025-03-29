Mitchell closed with 38 points (12-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 133-122 loss to the Pistons.

Mitchell delivered his best scoring output since Feb. 28, when he delivered 41 points in a win over the Celtics, but this time, his efforts weren't enough to lift the Cavaliers to victory. The star guard has been feeling the effects of a grueling regular season, and while he continues to play at a high level, his numbers have dipped a little of late. He's been averaging 22.4 points per game since the beginning of March, compared to his 24.0 points per contest throughout the entire campaign.