Mitchell logged 17 points (6-20 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, one rebound and one steal over 33 minutes during the Cavaliers' 110-99 loss to the Raptors on Monday.

Mitchell entered Monday's game off the heels of a dominant 37-point performance against the Clippers on Sunday. The All-NBA guard was far less effective in the second leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back set, though despite the inefficiency from the field, he still led the team in both scoring and assists. In the 12 games since Nov. 2, Mitchell has averaged 30.8 points, 5.9 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 34.3 minutes per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field.