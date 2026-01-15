Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Leading scorer in dominant win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell closed with 35 points (11-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 133-107 win over the 76ers.
Mitchell filled up the box score Wednesday, pacing all scorers with 35 points and five three-pointers while also dishing a game-high nine assists and making a strong impact on the glass. The star guard has been rolling in January, topping 30 points in four of six games and burying multiple threes in each outing this month.
