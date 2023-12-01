Mitchell closed Thursday's 103-95 loss to the Trail Blazers with 23 points (7-20 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals across 33 minutes.

The 27-year-old guard led the Cavs in scoring, but his struggles from beyond the arc were also emblematic as the team shot just 21.9 percent (7-for-32) from three-point range on the night. Mitchell is still trying to find his rhythm since returning from a hamstring strain -- over his last four games, he's shooting 36.3 percent from the floor and just 19.4 percent (6-for-31) from long distance while averaging 23.8 points, 7.0 boards, 5.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 threes.