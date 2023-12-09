Mitchell totaled 27 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 111-99 win over the Heat.

Mitchell led the Cavs in scoring for the fourth time in five games. He registered his second double-double of the season and his 13 rebounds was a career-high. Mitchell entered Friday's game averaging 27.6 points per game -- ninth in the league -- and is taking a career-high 21.2 shots per game as the main scoring option for Cleveland.