Mitchell totaled 26 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 114-90 victory over the Wizards.

Mitchell has played just 50 minutes over his last two games, but both of them have come against the Wizards in blowout victories. He's still managed to score 20-plus points in those two contests and has reached that mark in 14 straight games dating back to Nov. 28. In that span, Mitchell is averaging 28.1 points on 46.2 percent shooting, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals over 35.5 minutes per game.