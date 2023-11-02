Mitchell had 30 points (9-of-22 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 95-89 win over the Knicks.

Mitchell has been the lead scorer for his team for the past three games. He didn't shoot particularly well from the field but did shoot 40 percent from beyond the arc and made all six of his shots from the charity stripe. In his first four games of the season, Mitchell is now averaging 31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 rebounds over 36.0 minutes per game and will continue to be the go-to scorer for Cleveland.