Mitchell notched 29 points (11-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 136-110 win over Sacramento.
Mitchell led all scorers, which has been par for the course for the All-Star. The Cavaliers have won six straight games, and Mitchell's strong play has been a major reason why. In that stretch, he averaged 31.7 points, 7.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 4.3 three-pointers.
