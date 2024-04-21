Mitchell posted 30 points (11-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 97-83 win over the Magic in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

The Cavaliers delivered a strong showing on both ends of the court Saturday and had several standout performers, but Mitchell made his presence felt in the scoring column with a game-high 30 points. Mitchell also surpassed the 30-point mark in his last regular season appearances, and he'll aim to deliver another strong performance in Game 2 of the series Monday. After all, the Cavaliers will only go as far as Mitchell can carry them.