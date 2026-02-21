Mitchell tallied 32 points (9-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-13 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes during the Cavaliers' 118-113 win over the Hornets on Friday.

It wasn't the most efficient night from the field for Mitchell, but the All-Star guard helped the Cavaliers close out the victory with 13 points in the fourth quarter. He was more active in getting to the charity stripe as he attempted double-digit free throws for the eighth time this season, with his 12 makes being his most in a game since Nov. 13 against the Raptors (15). Mitchell should continue to be the Cavaliers' No. 1 scoring option, as recent acquisition James Harden serves more as a facilitator.