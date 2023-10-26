Mitchell racked up 27 points (11-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 win over the Nets.
The 27-year-old All-Star came through in the clutch, scoring 10 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers fought off a comeback attempt from the home squad. Mitchell has averaged better than 25 points and three made threes a night in three straight seasons coming into 2023-24, and with Cleveland looking to establish itself among the Eastern Conference's heavyweights, he could push his production to another level.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Leads charge in preseason finale•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Good to go Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Resting Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Plays 17 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Struggles continue•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Struggles on offense in Game 4 loss•