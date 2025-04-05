Mitchell supplied a game-high 26 points (8-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win over the Spurs.

The 28-year-old guard appears to be back in All-Star form. Mitchell has scored at least 24 points in five straight games, averaging 28.0 points, 7.2 assists, 6.8 boards, 3.6 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch as the Cavs close in on securing the best record in the Eastern Conference.