Mitchell recorded 28 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 109-104 preseason loss to the Pacers.

Mitchell returned to action Friday after missing the previous game for rest purposes. The star guard led Cleveland in scoring in their final contest before the regular season. Mitchell should continue to be one of the league's highest-scoring players in 2023-24.