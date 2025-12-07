Mitchell registered 29 points (11-26 FG, 7-14 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 99-94 loss to the Warriors.

Mitchell wasn't shy hunting his shot Saturday and ended two field-goal attempts shy of matching his season-high mark. He knocked down at least seven triples for the third time this season. The star guard led all players in points and has now racked up at least 28 in four consecutive games to kick off December. Over that stretch, he has averaged 33.3 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.