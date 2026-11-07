Mitchell finished with 23 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Friday's 119-95 win over Philadelphia.

Mitchell ended with the game-high in scoring. It wasn't his most efficient night shooting the ball, and he also committed four turnovers. Still, the 30-year-old did enough to help the Cavaliers snap a two-game skid and earn the win over a Philadelphia team that had just one loss entering Friday's NBA Cup matchup. Mitchell has averaged just 22.6 points in his first nine appearances of the 2026-27 campaign, his lowest since his rookie season. However, he's been more productive in most of the other statistical categories, and there's a good chance he will increase his scoring contributions sooner rather than later.