Mitchell amassed 41 points (15-26 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 46 minutes during Friday's 132-123 overtime victory over the Celtics.

Along with his teammate Caris LeVert, Mitchell's 41 points led all scorers. This marks four games out of five that he's scored over 30 points for his new team. The 26-year-old guard shot the ball incredibly well too but taking care of the ball has been a bit of an issue so far this season. This was the second time in three games he's committed at least six turnovers.