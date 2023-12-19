Mitchell supplied 37 points (14-27 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, six assists and two blocks across 45 minutes during Monday's 135-130 overtime win over Houston.

Mitchell scored a game-high 37 points, carrying the Cavaliers to a hard-fought victory over the Rockets. With Darius Garland (jaw) and Even Mobley (knee) both sidelined, Mitchell is going to continue to be option 1A and 1B on most nights. Anyone rostering him might want to consider selling high at some point, given his numbers could very well be inflated over the coming weeks.