Mitchell (ankle) participated in some parts of shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus Detroit, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mitchell suffered a left ankle sprain in Wednesday's win over the Celtics. The All-Star guard is averaging 31.1 points, 7.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 39.7 minutes across seven games this season. If Mitchell is unable to play Friday, his next opportunity will be in Sunday's game versus the Lakers.