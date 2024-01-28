Mitchell is probable to play Monday versus the Clippers due to right groin soreness.
Mitchell is on track to play, which coincides with Evan Mobley (knee) being on track to play for the first time since Dec. 6. Cleveland re-acclimating to a healthy core begins with the return of Mobley, although Mitchell's status will need to be monitored as well given his probable designation.
