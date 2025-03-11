Mitchell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets with left groin soreness.
After Tuesday's game, the Cavaliers are off until Friday, so they might consider giving Mitchell the night off for maintenance against the shorthanded Nets. Ty Jerome will be rested Tuesday, so there could be more opportunity for guys like Craig Porter, Sam Merrill, Max Strus and maybe even Jaylon Tyson.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Goes for 26 points Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Drops game-high 28 on Chicago•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Takes over with 41-point effort•