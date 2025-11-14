Mitchell tallied 31 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 15-17 FT), six assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during the Cavaliers' 126-113 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Mitchell sat out of the the first leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back set Wednesday against the Heat due to rest purposes, but the All-NBA guard was given the green light to play Thursday. He struggled with his efficiency from the field and coughed up a season-high seven turnovers, but he led both teams in scoring thanks to his work at the free-throw line. Mitchell has scored at least 24 points in 10 of 11 outings, and he has opened the 2025-26 regular season averaging 30.5 points on 50.0 percent shooting (including 38.9 percent from three on 10.3 3PA/G), 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 34.0 minutes per game.