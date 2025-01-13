Mitchell closed with 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 loss to the Pacers.

After getting a breather on the second night of a back-to-back Thursday, Mitchell returned to the lineup but still had trouble getting going. The All-Star guard has failed to score at least 20 points in four straight appearances, his longest such streak of the season, and he's averaged just 16.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.0 steals during that span while shooting 38.3 percent from the floor. Mitchell voluntarily gave up some usage this season so that the Cavs could put a more balanced offense on the court, and while that plan has worked brilliantly so far for the 33-5 club, he may need to get selfish for a game or two to jump-start his offense.