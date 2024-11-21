Mitchell chipped in 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 128-100 win over the Pelicans.
Mitchell didn't suffer any injury during Wednesday's contest but played a season-low 20 minutes due to the game being out of hand. Still, the 28-year-old guard is off to a great start to the season, shooting 46.5 percent and 40.1 percent on 8.9 three-point attempts per contest.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Pours in 35 in Boston•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Will play versus Boston•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Will rest Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Drops 37 points vs. Bulls•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 36 points Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Drains four threes Saturday•