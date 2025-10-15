Mitchell posted 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists, three triples, three steals and five turnovers in 29 minutes during Tuesday's preseason win over the Pistons.

Mitchell has looked great throughout the preseason, and he should hit the ground running in Cleveland, as he'll be shouldering a heavy load on offense with Darius Garland (toe) out. He's a solid, early-round target for draft day.