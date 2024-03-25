Mitchell (nasal fracture) has "no timeline" for return as of Monday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Mitchell is "progressing," but coach J.B. Bickerstaff saying that he believes Mitchell "will return to the court before the regular season ends" is not an overly positive prognosis. Cleveland has lost three straight contests, including being held under 92 points in back-to-back affairs, while the Knicks have climbed to 0.5 games back of the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Darius Garland has struggled over the aforementioned span, averaging just 16.0 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 39.6 percent from the field.